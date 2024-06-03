South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Several IPL 2024 stars will feature in the T20 World Cup match.

South Africa will clash with Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas while Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the Lankan side.

South Africa, since 2023, have played 11 T20Is that produced results and lost 9 of those. They were recently defeated 3-0 by West Indies. The Proteas were defeated by 28 runs, by 16 runs and then by 8 wickets, respectively.

While the series was forgettable for South Africa, there are a few IPL 2024 stars in the team. They could make a difference. Heinrich Klaasen, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, scored 479 in 15 innings in the tournament while 80* being his highest score. He scored at a strike rate of 171.07.

Klaasen’s SRH teammate, Aiden Markram, scored 220 runs in 11 innings in this year’s IPL. He scored a 50 while his overall strike rate was on the lower side, 124.29. David Miller, who played for Gujarat Titans (GT), scored 210 in 9 innings with a strike rate of 151.07.

Tristan Stubbs was the second-highest scored for Delhi Capitals (DC) after captain Rishabh Pant. He scored 378 runs in 11 innings while his strike rate was 190.90.

On the bowling side, Kagiso Rabada claimed 11 wickets in 11 innings with an economy rate of 8.85. Anrich Nortje played for DC and had 7 wickets in 6 innings.

Sri Lanka won their last 3 T20I cricket series, but against weaker opponents. Bangladesh and Afghanistan had some major players missing while the other series was against Zimbabwe, who didn't qualify for the 2024 WC edition. The T20 World Cup 2014 winners haven’t made any mark in ICC tournaments in the last 10 years.

For Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana was highly impressive in IPL 2024. He bowled in only 6 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and claimed 13 wickets. Maheesh Theekshana bowled in 5 matches, also for CSK, and claimed 2 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: When and how to watch Star Sports Network will show the T20 World Cup 2024, including the Sri Lanka vs South Africa match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20I match on June 3 will start at 8 PM (India time).

