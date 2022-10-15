T20 World Cup:Team India's fixture, squad, venue,other details

Team India which is the world’s top-ranked side in the MRF Tyres T20I Team Rankings will be looking for a much better showing than their group-stage elimination in 2021, and have brought a talent-packed squad to Australia. The withdrawal of Jasprit Bumrah through injury is a blow but India will be confident they have the depth to cover the absence of the star pace bowler.

