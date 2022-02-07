Just as Australia announced its decision to allow international travelers to enter the country once again after the Covid-19 pandemic, tickets for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia have gone on sale on Monday, giving fans an opportunity to secure their seats for the event scheduled from October 16 to November 13.

Tickets are available on t20worldcup.com from Monday for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13.

"Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20," the ICC said in a statement.

It’s the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket’s global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said, “the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans.

“There are so many great sides with the very best players in the world coming to Australia. It’s an amazing opportunity for Australian fans to see the world’s best.

“We've felt the power of home crowd support at the 2015 One-Day Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year. It will be great to have the whole country behind us and make it another World Cup to remember."

Meanwhile, Australia reopened for froeign tourists, ending around two years of some of the world’s toughest border controls that were introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Tourists and visa holders that have been vaccinated at least twice will be allowed to enter the country from February 21, the government announced Monday. Australia’s borders have been almost entirely closed since after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with only citizens able to return.

The move marks the final step in a gradual unwinding of restrictions barring the entry of tourists and foreign workers who were previously both welcomed and wooed by the government. It was only toward the end of last year that Australian citizens were able to easily return to their own country, following the end of tough quarantine rules, limited flights and caps on their arrivals.

Australia’s strict entry policies grabbed global attention when unvaccinated tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was deported following a national outcry after he received a medical exemption to play in the Open.

