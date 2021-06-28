New Delhi: The T20 World Cup, which was to be hosted in India, is being shifted to UAE in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the move is being taken due to safety concerns posed by Covid-19.

The cricket tournament has been scheduled to be held in October-November.

In PTI report, Ganguly said, "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said "as far as T20 World Cup is concerned, today was the deadline when we're supposed to inform the ICC about our decision. So, today there was a conference call amongst BCCI office bearers. We met & looked at the COVID situation."

He further added, "...Nobody is really sure what is going to happen after 2-3 months. Keeping all things in mind, a decision has been taken that BCCI will inform ICC to move it to UAE because that's ideal venue after India. We wanted to host it in India &our first priority was India."

Shukla claimed that the dates are going to be same and confirmed that it will start immediately after IPL. He stated that qualifiers may take place in Oman & rest of the matches will be held on three grounds -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of IPL, the second part of which is also being held in the UAE in September-October.









