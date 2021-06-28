Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE in view of Covid situation: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE in view of Covid situation: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Premium
(Top) BCCI officials, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in December 2020
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the event

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup, which was to be hosted in India, is being shifted to UAE in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the move is being taken due to safety concerns posed by Covid-19.

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup, which was to be hosted in India, is being shifted to UAE in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the move is being taken due to safety concerns posed by Covid-19.

The cricket tournament has been scheduled to be held in October-November.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The cricket tournament has been scheduled to be held in October-November.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In PTI report, Ganguly said, "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out."

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said "as far as T20 World Cup is concerned, today was the deadline when we're supposed to inform the ICC about our decision. So, today there was a conference call amongst BCCI office bearers. We met & looked at the COVID situation."

He further added, "...Nobody is really sure what is going to happen after 2-3 months. Keeping all things in mind, a decision has been taken that BCCI will inform ICC to move it to UAE because that's ideal venue after India. We wanted to host it in India &our first priority was India."

Shukla claimed that the dates are going to be same and confirmed that it will start immediately after IPL. He stated that qualifiers may take place in Oman & rest of the matches will be held on three grounds -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of IPL, the second part of which is also being held in the UAE in September-October.

`

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!