T20 World Cup trophy arrives in India, as ‘Men in Blue’ land in Delhi | Watch
Team India returned to Delhi days after winning T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in Barbados.
The T20 Word Cup trophy is finally here! Team India returned to Delhi post-T20 World Cup tournament on Thursday after their journey was delayed due to a category 4 hurricane in Barbados.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team received a boisterous welcome. Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to line up outside the Indira Gandhi International airport to welcome the victorious players.
