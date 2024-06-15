'Who Sehwag?' Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan responds to ex-cricketer's ‘you aren't Adam Gilchrist' remark
Bangladesh vs Netherland: Shakid Al Hasan responds to Sehwag's criticism. Imrul Kayes criticises Sehwag for disrespectful comments.
Bangladesh played an impressive match against the Netherland on June 13 at the Arnos Vale Ground, keeping their hope alive of securing a place in Super 8 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The 37-year-old all rounder Shakib Al Hasan who was recently criticised by Virendra Sehwag has responded to his comments. Sehwag had recently questioned Hasan's place in the team. Sehwag also added that a senior player and former captain like Hasan should have retired from the T20 format after the last World Cup. He also went and said that he should be ashamed of his numbers and take the initiative to announce his retirement from T20 cricket.