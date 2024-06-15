Bangladesh played an impressive match against the Netherland on June 13 at the Arnos Vale Ground, keeping their hope alive of securing a place in Super 8 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The 37-year-old all rounder Shakib Al Hasan who was recently criticised by Virendra Sehwag has responded to his comments. Sehwag had recently questioned Hasan's place in the team. Sehwag also added that a senior player and former captain like Hasan should have retired from the T20 format after the last World Cup. He also went and said that he should be ashamed of his numbers and take the initiative to announce his retirement from T20 cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did Virendra Sehwag say about Shakib Al Hasan? While speaking to Cricbuzz recently, Sehwag had said, "During the last World Cup, I thought he should no longer be picked for the T20 format. Time for retirement came a long time ago. You are such a senior player, you were the captain of this team. You should actually be ashamed of your recent numbers. You should come forward and announce yourself that enough is enough, I'm retiring from this format."

Sehwag further added, "If you are picked in the World Cup squad for your experience, then show that it was actually worth it. You need to spend some time at the crease at least. You are not Adam Gilchrist or Mathew Hayden. Hooks and pulls are not your strengths. You are a Bangladeshi player. You play according to your strength."

However, after yesterday's Bangladesh vs Netherland match, Shakib Al Hasan probably proved his worth as he played an unbeaten 64 off 46 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan's response During the post match presentation, when Hasan was asked to react on Sehwag's comments, he said, "WHO?" The comment is now going viral on X.

During the post match presentation, he also said, "A player never comes to answer any questions. A player's job is to bat for the team if he's a batsman and contributes to the team. If he is a bowler, his job is to bowl well. Here, actually, there's nothing to answer for anyone. I think it is important for a current player how much he can contribute to his team. When he can't contribute, then naturally there would be discussions and I don't think it is a bad thing."

Though Hasan's response has been very diplomatic, however, the comments have not gone well with Imrul Kayes, another Bangladeshi player. Kayes criticised Sehwag for making disparaging comments about Bangladesh and its cricketers, noting this wasn't the first instance. He also added that legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid never demeaned other players and knew how to show respect.

"Shakib didn't become Shakib-Al-Hasan in 1 or 2 days. He is the No. 1 ICC all-rounder, not once but for a long time, and across formats. A player like him needs to be treated with respect, which Virender Sehwag didn't get in his career. So he probably knows nothing about respect or giving respect to others," Kayes sid as quoted by several Bangladesh media outlets.

"This is not the first time he has said such things about Bangladesh or its cricketers. I don't know what a legendary batter like him thinks before making such statements. Biggies like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid would never pull down a player because they know how to respect other players," he added.

