T20 World Cup win: Rohit Sharma sends out open invite to Team India fans for victory parade at Marine Drive on July 4
T20 World Cup victory parade: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has posted a special message for Indian fans inviting them to the victory parade at Marine Drive and at the Wankhede Stadium on July 4 from 5:00 pm onwards.
T20 World Cup victory parade: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has posted a special message for Indian fans inviting them to the victory parade at Marine Drive and at the Wankhede Stadium on July 4 from 5:00 pm onwards.