T20 World Cup win: Rohit Sharma sends out open invite to Team India fans for victory parade at Marine Drive on July 4

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

T20 World Cup victory parade: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has posted a special message for Indian fans inviting them to the victory parade at Marine Drive and at the Wankhede Stadium on July 4 from 5:00 pm onwards.

T20 World Cup victory parade: India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, at Kensington Oval in Barbados recently. (Sukumaran)Premium
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian captain skipper shared details of the roadshow in Mumbai and said the Indian team “wants to enjoy this special moment with all of you."

So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards.

It’s coming home ❤️🏆

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also invited the fans to join the team as they celebrated India's remarkable triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Sharing the celebration details on X, the BCCI Secretary urged the Team India fans to “Save the date!"

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date," Shah posted.

Indian Team will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday, July 4, early morning on a special flight of Air India from Barbados, along with Indian media personnel who were stranded there. The team will leave for Mumbai via a chartered flight after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The players will be felicitated by the prime minister and will also have breakfast with him.

Indian Express reported, quoting a source, that the players will have a short open-top bus parade from NCPA, Nariman Point, to Wankhede Stadium. This will be followed by prize distribution, where BCCI secretary Jay Shah will distribute the 125 crore prize money.

India beat South Africa by seven runs to win their second ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados and their first ICC title in 13 years. However, the Men in Blue were forced to stay confined inside their hotel rooms with the hurricane made landfall Beryl in Barbados on Sunday and a curfew was imposed for the safety of people.

Published: 03 Jul 2024, 05:48 PM IST
