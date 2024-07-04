Extensive security measures are in place in Mumbai ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team's road show. The procession is expected to draw a large crowd, with a victory parade scheduled from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

Police in Mumbai have implemented extensive security measures ahead of Thursday evening's road show for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

A significant turnout of fans is anticipated for the procession, according to an official.

A significant turnout of fans is anticipated for the procession, according to an official.

Indian cricket team having arrived back in India on Thursday morning, is scheduled to participate in an open bus road show. Subsequently, they will be honored at a felicitation ceremony to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, as reported by PTI.

The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.

“As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

“Adequate security is being deployed at the Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium," the official said.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport in the national capital to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes. The departure of the Indian squad from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

"The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

"There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of ₹125 crore as announced," he added.

On Saturday, the squad secured India's second T20 World Cup title, marking the end of an 11-year interval since the country's last ICC trophy. India's previous ICC title victory occurred in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

(With inputs from PTI)

