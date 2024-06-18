West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran made a name in the history books as he scored 36 runs against Azmatullah Omarzai during the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday. Notably, this is only the fifth time in history that 36 runs have been scored in an over of a T20 international game.

However, unlike Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, who got to the milestones by hitting 6 sixes, Pooran scored 26 runs with the bat while he got 5 wides, four leg byes and a no-ball in the over.

