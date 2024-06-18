West Indies' Nicholas Pooran scored 36 runs in an over during the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan, making history as only the fifth player to do so in T20 internationals.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran made a name in the history books as he scored 36 runs against Azmatullah Omarzai during the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday. Notably, this is only the fifth time in history that 36 runs have been scored in an over of a T20 international game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, unlike Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, who got to the milestones by hitting 6 sixes, Pooran scored 26 runs with the bat while he got 5 wides, four leg byes and a no-ball in the over.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!