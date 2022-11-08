Indian team on Tuesday morning suffered a massive scare as captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday.
Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately, as reported by news agency PTI.
Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.
He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box.
Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.
However in a good news for the fans of Team India, Indian captain Rohit Sharma went back to the nets for batting practice in Adelaide, after he was hit on his right hand during a practice session ahead of the semi-final match against England,a
