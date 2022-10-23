T20 Worldcup: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 9 wickets as Kusal Mendis shines

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets at the T20 world cup in Hobart on Sunday on the back of a terrific half-century by wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis. The Sri Lankan victory comes ahead of the high stakes match that the Island nation faces against the Australian team.
Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets in a T20 World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval, here on Sunday.
Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 with Harry Tector top-scoring with a 42-ball 45 and Paul Stirling hitting a 25-ball 34.
In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 43-ball 68.
Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31 not out) also made useful contributions.
For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.
Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).
Sri Lanka: 133 for 1 in 15 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out; Gareth Delany 1/28). PTI ATK SSC SSC
