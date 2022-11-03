T20I World Cup 2022: Race to semis begins, which teams will make to semis?

With 36 out of 45 matches over in the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia, every team, cricketer, sports lover, fan and a cricketing expert is looking at the points table figuring out which team will qualify for the semi finals first.
As playing countries divided in two groups – Group 1 and Group 2 – the teams are rushing to fix their spot in the last 4 spots.
In the Super 12, all the 12 teams have played four matches each, with New Zealand, England and Australia leading with 5 points each in Group 1. While, in Group 2, India leads with 6 points, South Africa with 5 and Pakistan with 4 points.
Now, considering the upcoming matches in line, both big teams – New Zealand and Australia – will try to fix their spot after defeating their opponents Ireland and Afghanistan respectively on 4 November. However, for Sri Lanka and England match on 5 November, results may disappoint the kiwis and kangaroos.
November 6 will be a deciding day for all three teams in Group 2, as leading the charts, India, will try to secure the top spot after defeating Zimbabwe. While, both South Africa and Pakistan will do everything to crush Netherlands and Bangladesh respectively.
Which teams have high probability:
India:
Pros: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ashdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Bhubneswar Kumar, and Rohit Sharma in form.
Cons: Bowling squad not attacking, plus fielding needs improvement.
Pros: Superb bowling attack and fielding above good.
Cons: Batting order collapses one after the other.
Pros: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc in superb form.
Cons: Middle-order batting needs to be improved for high score chase. It collapses with little pressure by opponents.
Pros: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in superb form. Plus Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan can make opponents cry.
Cons: Fielding-side is terrible.
Pros: Best bowling attack with Trent Boult showing the way for others.
Cons: Unpredictable. Needs improvement on the fielding side and batting order.
Pros: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes in form. May turn tables anyday.
Cons: Fails to impress with impressive batting and lethargic fielding side.
However, looking at the pros and cons of all important teams, India seems to enter the semis and top the charts. Since cricket is an unpredictable game, fans and experts will have to wait.
