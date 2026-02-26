T20WC: Will India once again succumb to 'slower ball trap' against Zimbabwe?

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): As India takes on Zimbabwe in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup clash, the "slower ball trap" will be a massive talking point for this match, with Indian batters struggling big time against this particular tactic.

While a billion of hearts will be rooting for Proteas to continue their unbeaten run against West Indies, Men in Blue would also need to do their bit of homework against this tactical trap before taking to the Chepauk field for the match.

As per data from CricViz, India's batting fireworks dim when the pace is taken off a delivery. India's average of 15.33 against slower balls is the lowest amongt the teams in Super Eight, followed by South Africa (18.33). 40.2 per cent of these deliveries for India are dot balls, making India top another chart they would not like topping at all.

This slower ball trap has been executed excellently on sluggish surfaces. Chennai could offer a very similar surface as well.

Against pace off deliveries in this tournament, India has average just 23.53, while losing 13 of their wickets to this tactic, with balls per dismissal rate of 14.1 (as per a Cricbuzz stat)

India's fiery middle over intent is nowehere to be seen in this tournament as during this phase from overs 7-15, India has lost second-highest number of wickets (15) as compared to 18 by England. Also their run-rate during this phase is 7.31, the second-lowest among Super Eight teams with England at number one (7.94). As a result, India's 'SKYBall' brand of batting has not lived upto the hype.

Zimbabwe pacers Brad Evans wickets in 21 consecutive T20I innings) and Blessing Muzarabani (11 tournament scalps) have a lot of weaponary and variations that could make India fall in this slow ball trap yet again, such as cutters.

Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson