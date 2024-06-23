‘Tables have turned’: Netizens laud Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock during IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 clash
India defeats Bangladesh by 50 runs in T20 World Cup Super 8 stage. Hardik Pandya named player of the match for scoring half century and taking key wicket. Fans praise Pandya's comeback after facing booing during IPL 2024 season.
India recorded their second win in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup with a convincing 50-run defeat of Bangladesh on Saturday. Notably, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was back in the news after being named Player of the Match for his performances with bat and ball on Saturday.