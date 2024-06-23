India defeats Bangladesh by 50 runs in T20 World Cup Super 8 stage. Hardik Pandya named player of the match for scoring half century and taking key wicket. Fans praise Pandya's comeback after facing booing during IPL 2024 season.

India recorded their second win in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup with a convincing 50-run defeat of Bangladesh on Saturday. Notably, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was back in the news after being named Player of the Match for his performances with bat and ball on Saturday.

The 30-year-old scored a blistering half-century in the first innings to help India post 196/5 in their 20 overs, and he also made his presence felt with the ball in Bangladesh's innings, taking the crucial wicket of Bangladesh opener Litton Das. Pandya has enjoyed the trust of the Indian fans at the stadiums in the USA and West Indies after facing many incidents of booing during the IPL 2024 season.

Netizens laud Hardik Pandya's dream comeback: Social media users were quick to share their appreciation for Pandya after Saturday's all-round show. Netizens also recalled the widespread trolling Hardik had faced during the IPL and the comeback he has made since then.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Hardik Pandya owns both East and West Pakistan both in batting and bowling. Perfect all-rounder"

Another user while talking about Hardik's silent comeback stated,“Hardik Pandya was lost - lost for runs, lost for wickets, lost for wins, lost for support and he still kept smiling! And finally he has made a comeback silently!"

Yet another user shared how the whole stadium cheered for Hardik Pandya's half century during the Bangladesh clash. They wrote, "The whole stadium cheered for Hardik Pandya after his 50. Jokes on those who booed him in IPL. Just love how the tables have turned. The smile says it all."

Rohit Sharma reacts to Hardik Pandya's half-century: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also praised his all-rounder during the post-match interaction, saying if Hardik continued to score runs ,it would put team India in very good positions.

"I mentioned in the last game as well, him batting well puts us in a good stead. We want to finish well after the top 5, 6, Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of. He is a very important player for us, if he can keep doing that, it will put us in good positions."

