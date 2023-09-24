Taking Suryakumar Yadav in the team ‘huge gamble’: Gautam Gambhir explains why2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav's fifty reignites discussions on his role in the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav scored a decisive fifty in the opening ODI against Australia on September 22, reigniting discussions on his role in the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Mumbai-born batter's knock, which came after a 590-day dry spell in ODI cricket, has caught the attention of cricket legends and fans alike.