Taking Suryakumar Yadav in the team ‘huge gamble’: Gautam Gambhir explains why

 2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Suryakumar Yadav's fifty reignites discussions on his role in the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 22, 2023. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP) (ARUN SANKAR / AFP)Premium
Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 22, 2023. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP) (ARUN SANKAR / AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav scored a decisive fifty in the opening ODI against Australia on September 22, reigniting discussions on his role in the Indian team for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Mumbai-born batter's knock, which came after a 590-day dry spell in ODI cricket, has caught the attention of cricket legends and fans alike.

Yadav's 51-run inning was well-timed, coming just two weeks before India kicks off its World Cup campaign. Previously, he had been struggling in ODIs, averaging around 12 despite consistently performing in T20 cricket.

The decision to give him a continued run in the team this year was a bold move, propelled by an injury to Shreyas Iyer. India's head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma had stood firmly behind Yadav, encouraging his transition from a T20 specialist to an ODI player.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India enter women's cricket final, beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

While his fifty was crucial in India's chase of 276 runs against Australia, securing the win with eight balls to spare, it has ignited debate over his placement in the World Cup lineup. Cricketing legend Gautam Gambhir commented on the situation. He mentioned that if Yadav is considered a first-choice player for the mega event, he should ideally bat at the No. 7 position. However, Gambhir warned that such a move would be risky, necessitating Ravindra Jadeja to bat at No. 5, thus piling more pressure on the top four batsmen.

“When you go for a World Cup, you generally have a fixed playing XI. You don't chop or change. Remember the 2011 World Cup, we hardly made any changes. Yusuf Pathan played 5-6 matches at the start and then it was Suresh Raina," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Also Read: Visa not granted for Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam’s boys cancel pre-World Cup plans

“If Suryakumar Yadav is in your first playing XI then I would want him to bat at 6-7, but the big question will then be who will bat at No. 5. Then Jadeja can bat at No. 5, Hardik at 6 and Suryakumar as finisher where he can bat in the final 15-20 overs," he added.

“But, it will be a huge gamble deciding whether you want Jadeja at No. 5 and Suryakumar, in the form that he is in ODI cricket, at No. 7. This would put a lot of responsibility on the top four," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 12:45 PM IST
