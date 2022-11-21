Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan scores 277 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy, sets record

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan scores 277 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy, sets record1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
- The 26-year-old batter bypassed Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma and set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.
Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan, who also played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has become the the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket, and with this, etched his name in history books on 21 November.
Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan, who also played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has become the the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket, and with this, etched his name in history books on 21 November.
The 26-year-old batter bypassed Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma and set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket, reported Scroll.
The 26-year-old batter bypassed Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma and set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket, reported Scroll.
The cricketer slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while opening the batting during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.
Along with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 runs off 102 balls, Jagadeesan built a massive 416-run first-wicket. This led to another record as Tamil Nadu finished with a gigantic total score of 506/2, which ended up being the highest-ever team total in men’s List A cricket.
In his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 runs respectively.
The Tamil Nadu batter had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which were held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw previously.
But, with his match against Arunachal on Monday, he setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.
Till now, Jagadeesan had played a a total of seven matches for CSK in the IPL, however, was released by the four-time IPL champions recently, reported Scroll.