BCB Chief physician Debashish Chowdhury while talking about Tamim said (via Cricbuzz), "He complained of having chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was checked and underwent an ECG,"

“In the first blood test, there was a problem. He said he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to go back to Dhaka. An ambulance was called in and when he was returning to the field from the hospital, he felt a pain in his chest again. He was then brought to the hospital for the second time and it seemed he had a massive heart attack. Now he is under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital,.” Chowdhury further noted.