Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on the field during a match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in Dhaka.
BCB Chief physician Debashish Chowdhury while talking about Tamim said (via Cricbuzz), "He complained of having chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was checked and underwent an ECG,"
“There was a little problem and at times you cannot understand immediately (what the condition of the heart is).” Chowdhury added.
“In the first blood test, there was a problem. He said he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to go back to Dhaka. An ambulance was called in and when he was returning to the field from the hospital, he felt a pain in his chest again. He was then brought to the hospital for the second time and it seemed he had a massive heart attack. Now he is under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital,.” Chowdhury further noted.
