Tanmay and Ajitesh: Once Kohlis U-19 lieutenants are on-field umpires for Australia A series

Kanpur, Oct 5 (PTI) They were Virat Kohli's 'go to' boys 17 summers back when an India U-19 team became the toast of the nation by winning the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Tanmay Srivastava now 35, and Ajitesh Argal, 37, might not have thought that they will be reunited on a cricket field again in an "international game" albeit as on-field umpires.

Argal, a medium pacer, was player of the final against South Africa in the U-19 World Cup while left-handed opener Srivastava had scored 262 runs in that tournament.

While Kohli continues to keep himself relevant on the 22 yards with his eyes trained on India's ODI series in Australia, his U-19 World Cup winning teammates Argal and Srivastava officiated the three India A games versus Australia A in Kanpur.

Srivastava had officiated during the last edition of IPL and prior to that he also worked as a talent scout with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.