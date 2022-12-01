Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Tata IPL 2023 mini auction: 991 players register. Details here

Preparations for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing. The BCCI released a notification for the mini-auction of the players for IPL 2023 which being sponsored by Tata on 1 December.

As per the notification, 991 players have registered for the auction of the blockbuster sports event. Since the IPL is a platform that puts younger generation of cricketers in the spotlight, everyone wants to participate and give it their all.

The deadline for IPL player registration was 30 November 2022. This time around, 991 players have registered their names, including 277 foreign players and 714 Indian players. The auctions will take place on 23 December, 2022, in Kochi.

All ten franchises revealed their lists of retained and released players on 15 November, 2022. Eighty-five players were released from their current teams, leaving a total of 163 players with their respective franchises. The teams will now look to improve the balance of their squads in the mini-auction.

Player breakup

The players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

- Capped Indian (19 players)

- Capped International (166 players)

- Associate (20 players)

- Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

- Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

- Uncapped Indians (604 players)

- Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

Country-wise number of players

Here is the country-wise players registered for IPL 2023 auction:

Australia - 57

South Africa - 52

West Indies - 33

England - 31

New Zealand - 27

Sri Lanka - 23

Afghanistan - 14

Ireland - 8

Netherlands - 7

Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and UAE - 6

Namibia - 5

Scotland - 2

