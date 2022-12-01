Tata IPL 2023 mini auction: 991 players register. Details here1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:53 PM IST
The deadline for IPL player registration was 30 November and the auctions will take place on 23 December in Kochi.
Preparations for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing. The BCCI released a notification for the mini-auction of the players for IPL 2023 which being sponsored by Tata on 1 December.