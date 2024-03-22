TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is all set to host the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam are all set to grace the stage of the TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony.
The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will witness use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology, which boost the experience of the whole event.
“The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together. Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony," a person familiar with the details said.
The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM ahead of the inaugural clash between Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Faf du Plesis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The toss of the curtain-raiser match is scheduled at 7:30 PM and the first ball will be delivered at 8:00 PM.
The preparations for the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony have been on since Thursday with stars rehearsing their performances while legendary players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis practice at the ground to give their best in the first match of IPL 2024.
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: The clash of giants
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: AR Rahman speaks about his performance
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Playback singer AR Rahman is ready to mesmerize the crowd of Chennai with his soothing voice at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: How to watch online free
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will start at 6:30 pm. Fans who are interested in the IPL 2024 opening ceremony LIVE streaming can watch it on JioCinema — both on the app and the website. Viewers will be able to watch the event free of cost. Read Full Report here
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Akshay Kumar in action at Chennai
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known to perform daring stunts was seen in action in Chennai ahead of the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on Friday.
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Event to kick-off at 6:30 PM
TATA IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: The event is set to begin at 6:30 PM and the inside videos of stars rehearsing their performance are all around on the social media platforms. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam are performing tonight at the grand event.
