Tata IPL Auction Day 2: Total Rs551 crore spends on auction, Jofra Archer a surprise hit at Rs8 crore

Joy Bhattacharjya, vice president at Baseline Ventures India, a sports marketing and brand licensing firm, said there were no surprises this year. All teams in the IPL are now following players in leagues around the world. So, a big buy could be prompted by analysts of these leagues sitting by the side of the IPL teams, he said. "On day two, Archer was the biggest surprise. We thought some team would definitely have ₹5-6 crore kept aside for him but ₹8 crore is a lot," he said, adding, “this is also the evolution of a league that is paying ₹8 crore for a player who won't even be playing the first season for them," he said.