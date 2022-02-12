Tata IPL mega auction 2022: List of 10 marquee players. Who got whom

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore

The mega auction at the Tata Indian Premier League(IPL) begins today with the marquee players being the first to go under the hammer. India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the first cricketer to go under the block and he was bought by Punjab. However, it was India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer who was the most expensive player in the category after Kolkata Knight Riders spent ₹12.75 crore for Iyer.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for ₹12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for ₹6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore.

