Team India break silence on Zack Crawley’s last-minute ‘theatrics’ at Lord’s: ‘We will be fired up…’

The environment got a little tense on Day 3 of the India vs England Test match at Lord’s as the visitors came head-to-head with the English openers. Notably, India were bowled out for 387 in the waning hours of Day 3, giving them just six minutes to bowl at the English openers before stumps.

The Indian team rushed back onto the field to bowl as many overs as possible before the end of play. However, English opener Zak Crawley had made up his mind to ensure he did not face more than one over before stumps.

Even after the umpire signalled to play, Crawley took 90 seconds to take guard. Two balls later, Crawley stopped Bumrah twice in his run-up, once saying he wasn’t ready and the second time complaining about someone moving in front of the sight screen.

Crawley’s tactics brought frustration in the Indian camp, especially from captain Shubman Gill, who led a no-holds-barred attack at the batter, reportedly saying “Grow some f****ng balls” while also making hand gestures.

The tensions between the two teams continued until the end of the day’s play as Crawley complained of a finger injury on the penultimate ball of the over, ensuring that it was the final over India could bowl before stumps.

Gill was once again riled up as he made the ‘impact player’ sign to suggest Crawley should be replaced if he was injured.

KL Rahul on Zak Crawley drama: Speaking after the end of play, KL Rahul addressed the incident, stating, “There were six minutes left. It is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go, but it was a bit of theatrics at the end.”

“We know how difficult it is for a batter to come to bat for two overs when you’ve been in the field all day,” he added.

“A wicket at the end of the day’s play would’ve been perfect for us. Tomorrow, even without that, I think we would’ve been fired up anyway,” Rahul said.