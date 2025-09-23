Team India breaks silence on Haris Rauf's objectionable gestures during IND vs PAK; 'it is very difficult to control…'

After the India vs Pakistan group stage clash in the Asia Cup 2025 was marred by the handshake row, their repeat encounter in the Super 4 stage grabbed headlines for Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's objectionable gestures. While Farhan's gun celebration wasn't liked by Indian fans, Rauf provoked the opposition supporters repeatedly at the boundary.

Responding to the jeers from the Indian fans, Rauf gestured "0-6" with his fingers, a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. The Pakistan pacer also gestured of fighting jets being pulled down, the videos of which went viral.

Rauf's gestures were well noticed by the Indian team management but that wasn't the concern for the defending champions, according to India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. "Let me first say, the amount of pressure that has been heaped on the players because of the situation, it is very difficult to control their behaviour.

"I did see some of the things Haris did and that is not our concern. Like I said earlier, we are really proud of how the guys carried themselves," said the Dutchman on the eve of the India vs Bangladesh clash. "They fought fire with their bats on the field. I am sure other teams have issues with some of the things we have done but from our side, we are delighted with how our guys have carried themselves in this tournament," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah to play all games in Asia Cup 2025 Meanwhile, Ten Doeschate made it clear that pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to get any rest ahead of the West Indies Test series, that starts next month. Bumrah's workload management has been one of major concerns for the Indian team since his injury in Australia.