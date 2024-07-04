Indian cricket team returns home after winning the ICC T20 World Cup. Fans celebrate the victory and await the team's open bus road show and felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday morning after winning the World Cup title in Barbados. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the victorious players.

Meanwhile, taking to X, BCCI wrote, "It's home #TeamIndia." And netizens were quick to react to congratulate the team

One said, Aa gayi ji aa gayi jiska barso se intejaar tha wo trophy ghar aa gayi. Another fan wrote,"A warm welcome to our country's heroes on their return to India after winning the World Cup!" “Welcome home team India finally after 17 years India is back with Trophy.....Grt moment......," said another fan.

The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening. The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, the World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a special message to Indian fans, inviting the passionate supporters to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup glory.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also on Wednesday announced that they have decided to hold an open-top bus parade for the victorious Team India in Mumbai tomorrow.

Shah has invited India fans to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium.

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions," Jay Shah announced on X.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

