Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Co arrive in Chennai ahead of Test match against Bangladesh | Watch

  • Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team arrived in Chennai for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated13 Sep 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Team India captain Rohit Sharma arrives in Chennai ahead of Test match against Bangladesh (File image: PTI)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma arrives in Chennai ahead of Test match against Bangladesh (File image: PTI)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma among others Indian cricket Team players arrived in Chennai last night ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh. At the airport, star players including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kl Rahul were spotted boarding the team bus.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav set to return for Duleep Trophy ahead of Bangladesh Test series

The upcoming two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is set to start on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test is scheduled to take place in Kanpur, beginning on September 27. Historically, the two teams have clashed in 13 Test matches, with India winning 11 of those encounters and two matches ending in draws.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team. After leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, Sharma had announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir vs Rahul Dravid: Pant comments on difference on coaching style

Coming back to the squad, the match will also witness wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returning to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022. Virat Kohli will also return to Test format for the first time since featuring during the South Africa tour in January this year. KL Rahul will also be seen in the Test match against Bangladesh after missing out on the bulk of the England Test series due to an injury. Nit just this, fans will also see Jasprit Bumrah showcasing his power packed performance as he is back with the team for the first time since producing match-winning spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami remains out of the squad

Mohammed Shami, despite initial expectations set by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, will not feature in the Test squad. Shami had been targeting a return for the first Test against Bangladesh but failed to secure a spot. Earlier while speaking to The Times of India, Jay Shah had confirmed that Shami is expected to be fit and make a comeback during the 5-match Test series against Australia later this year.

 

Also Read | Jay Shah shares major announcement on Mohammed Shami’s return to Indian team

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test Series?

The match will begin at 9.30 am and the 1st Test will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Viewers can live stream India vs Bangladesh match on Jio Cinemas.

Also Read | Mohammad Shami’s BIG update on his national team comeback after injury

 

Know India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsTeam India captain Rohit Sharma and Co arrive in Chennai ahead of Test match against Bangladesh | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    09:38 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.61%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.70
    09:38 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.95 (2.19%)

    Vedanta

    450.25
    09:38 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    8.55 (1.94%)

    Tata Power

    446.55
    09:38 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    6.75 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Campus Activewear

    336.00
    09:29 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    21 (6.67%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,198.00
    09:29 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    70.6 (6.26%)

    Sobha

    1,823.95
    09:29 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    80.9 (4.64%)

    IDBI Bank

    91.72
    09:29 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.78 (4.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue