Team India captain Rohit Sharma among others Indian cricket Team players arrived in Chennai last night ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh. At the airport, star players including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kl Rahul were spotted boarding the team bus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is set to start on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test is scheduled to take place in Kanpur, beginning on September 27. Historically, the two teams have clashed in 13 Test matches, with India winning 11 of those encounters and two matches ending in draws.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team. After leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, Sharma had announced his retirement from T20I cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to the squad, the match will also witness wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returning to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022. Virat Kohli will also return to Test format for the first time since featuring during the South Africa tour in January this year. KL Rahul will also be seen in the Test match against Bangladesh after missing out on the bulk of the England Test series due to an injury. Nit just this, fans will also see Jasprit Bumrah showcasing his power packed performance as he is back with the team for the first time since producing match-winning spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami remains out of the squad Mohammed Shami, despite initial expectations set by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, will not feature in the Test squad. Shami had been targeting a return for the first Test against Bangladesh but failed to secure a spot. Earlier while speaking to The Times of India, Jay Shah had confirmed that Shami is expected to be fit and make a comeback during the 5-match Test series against Australia later this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test Series? The match will begin at 9.30 am and the 1st Test will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Viewers can live stream India vs Bangladesh match on Jio Cinemas.