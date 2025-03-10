Champions Trophy 2025: Team India won the most acclaimed title Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9. The glory of the white coat and the glistening winners medal brings with it a humungous prize money for the winners. As India claimed the most sought after title on Sunday amid some fireworks and flower shower for the players, it's time to know the details about the prize money the winners will take home.

This victory brings a hefty amount of ₹20 crore ($2.24 million) for Rohit Sharma -led team in addition to the title, Sportstar reported. The Men in Blue scripted history at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as team India won by four-wickets against New Zealand. Notably, the runner-up, New Zealand, would be awarded with ₹9.72 crore ($1.12 million) crore besides the runner-up title.

Prize money for semi-finalists and others Meanwhile, the losing semi-finalists Australia and South Africa, will receive ₹4.86 crore $560,000 each. An amount of ₹3.04 crore ($140,000) will be awarded to the teams that finished fifth and sixth - Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Furthermore, Pakistan and England that stood at seventh and eighth position will collect ₹1.21 crore ($140,000) each.

In addition to this, every participating team in Champions Trophy 2025 was assured of earning ₹1.08 crore ($125,000) while each win in the group stage of the tournament guaranteed more than ₹29.5 lakh ($34,000).

This makes the total prize pool of the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament approved by International Cricket Council (ICC) worth Rs. 59.9 crore ($6.9 million), marking a staggering 53 percent uptick from the 2017 edition.