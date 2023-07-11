1 min read

Dream11 being the new sponsor for Team India took responsibility for the new jerseys and the first look left many cricket fans unimpressed

Team India is all set to clash with the West Indies in a two-match Test series starting on Wednesday in Dominica. This is the first assignment for the Indian cricket team after losing the coveted World Test Championship to Australia last month. Dream11 being the new sponsor for Team India took responsibility for the new jerseys and the first look left many cricket fans unimpressed. Skipper Rohit Sharma shared his picture in the new jersey on Instagram and after that pictures of many Team India players was posted on other social media platforms. The cricket fans were particularly disappointed with the Dream11 logo on the front of the jersey.

In the new jerseys, Team India is all set to kick off another cycle for the World Test Championship (2023-25). India is still searching for the WTC trophy even after playing two back-to-back finals in 2021 against New Zealand and 2023 against Australia.

The West Indies dilemma

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has impressed a lot in the Indian Premier League is set to debut in the longest format of cricket against West Indies. The former cricketers opined that since the West Indies team is not that dangerous now, more youngsters should have been included in the squad while senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should have focused on the crucial tournaments in the future.

"West Indies are no more the force they were in the last century as can be seen by the fact that they are currently playing in Zimbabwe to try and qualify for the ODI World Cup that they won twice in the 70s. So picking some younger players for the Test series would have made more sense," Gavaskar had written in his column for Mid-Day shortly after the team was announced.

"What is Indian cricket going to learn by picking the same seniors for the two Test matches who have now failed to deliver in two World Test Championship finals? How does it even matter if they score heaps of runs and take a bunch of wickets in the Caribbean apart from it bulking up their individual career stats," said Gavaskar.