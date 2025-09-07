Team India gears up for Asia Cup 2025 with intense session in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI): With the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin on Tuesday, Team India is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations. The squad hit the ground running in Dubai on Sunday, putting in a high-intensity training session ahead of their opening clash against the UAE on Wednesday.

The official X handle of the Indian team posted a video, where the players were seen giving their all.

The energy at the nets was palpable, with players giving it their all. The video shows that the session kicked off with warm-ups, followed by rigorous batting and bowling drills. The batters looked in aggressive touch, tonking the balls, working on their big shots, while the bowlers maintained relentless intensity.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted in deep discussion with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, seemingly fine-tuning strategies ahead of the tournament opener. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Axar Patel rolled up their sleeves.

On the batting front, there was no shortage of fireworks. Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shubman Gill were seen going hard at the bowlers. Their fearless approach hinted at the attacking mindset India could carry into the Asia Cup.

With the first game just around the corner, the Men in Blue appear focused and hungry. The blend of youth and experience in the squad, coupled with Gambhir's aggressive approach, promises an exciting start to India's Asia Cup campaign.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh