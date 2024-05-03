Amid the critics and former players upset with the Indian squad selection by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI committee for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that Team India is a very strong team.

Although he said that India was outstanding in the 50-over World Cup, he noted that Indian players will perform well if they play freely.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan upset with BCCI over Hardik Pandya's selection in T20 World Cup, 'Sends wrong message…'

“Team India is a very strong team. In the 50-over World Cup, India was outstanding and the best team of the tournament. I am sure that they are going to do the same thing in West Indies and America. My only advice to them is to go and play freely," news agency PTI quoted Ganguly as saying.

Commenting on Rinku Singh's drop from the squad, the former BCCI chief said Rinku Singh shouldn't be disheartened by his exclusion as it was pure tactical decision by team management to ask for an extra spinner.

ALSO READ: India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad announced: No Rinku Singh in Final 15; Furious netizens say ‘He's given everything’

"It's West Indies. The wickets may be slow and assist spin so they (selectors) wanted to go with another spinner. Maybe because of that Rinku didn't get an opportunity but it's just the beginning for Rinku," Ganguly added.

Strongest teams:

According to Sourav Ganguly, India and Australia to dominate the tournament as they did in the 50-over World Cup last year.

"India and Australia the two best teams of the tournament. I'm sure they will do the same thing in the USA and the West Indies," Ganguly said.

ALSO READ: K Srikkanth slams BCCI for axing Ruturaj Gaikwad from T20 World Cup: 'Team selection is all about favoritism'

On Indian squad:

"On the Indian squad, Ganguly said: "It's a fabulous squad, they are all match winners. All 15 are good enough to be selected, I'm sure Rohit (Sharma) and Rahul (Dravid) will pick the best."

India T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserve – Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma ‘raises' hand on off-spinner's absence question in India's T20 WC squad, amuses Ajit Agarkar

T20 World Cup 2024:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence in the USA and West Indies from 1 June. India is placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India will take on Ireland in New York on 5 June, while clash with Pakistan on 9 June.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!