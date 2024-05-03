Team India gets critical tips from Sourav Ganguly ahead of T20 World Cup, 'My only advice to them is...'
According to Sourav Ganguly, India and Australia to dominate the tournament as they did in the 50-over World Cup last year.
Amid the critics and former players upset with the Indian squad selection by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI committee for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that Team India is a very strong team.
