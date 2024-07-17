Gautam Gambhir paid a tribute to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and its fans as he resigns from the post of franchise's coach to join as Indian national team's head coach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir took to X, sharing a heartwarming video with a message that he and Kolkata "are a story, are a team", there are more "bigger legacies" to be made together, "bigger and bolder" scripts to be written with him being part of the Indian cricket team coaching set-up.

"I smile when you smile. I cry when you cry. I win when you win. I lose, when you lose. I dream when you dream. I achieve when you achieve. I believe with you and I become with you. I am you, Kolkata, I am just one of you. I know your struggles and I know where it hurts. The rejections have crushed me but like you, I wake up embracing hope. I get beaten every day but like you, I am yet to be defeated. They tell me to be popular, I tell them to be a winner. I am you, Kolkata I am just one of you. This Kolkata air talks to me. The sounds, the streets here, the traffic jams. They all convey how you feel. I hear what you say, but I know what you mean. I know you are emotional. So am I. I know you're demanding. So am I. Kolkata, we are a bond. We are a story. We are a team," said Gambhir in his video message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"And now the time has come when we have to create some legacies together. The time has come when we have to write some bigger and bolder scripts. The script not with purple ink but in that blue, the treasured India blue. As we both take our fresh card we promise each other that we will never walk alone. It will always be shoulder-to-shoulder, hand in hand. It will all be for the tricolor. It will all be about our India," he added.

Gambhir was announced as the new head coach of Team India, replacing batting legend Rahul Dravid, on July 9 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

