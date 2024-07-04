Team India Victory Parade: Preparations, time, traffic advisory and full schedule
Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police have implemented extensive security measures ahead of Thursday evening's road show for the T20 World Cup-winning team. Traffic alerts have been sent out for easy traffic flow and security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order
Team India Victory Parade: Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup Winner Team India landed in the national capital, Delhi, with the trophy early Thursday, 4 July, after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June. Straight from Delhi airport, the team reached the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they were greeted with a special breakfast. After that, they left to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Later, the team left for Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai.