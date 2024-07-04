Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police have implemented extensive security measures ahead of Thursday evening's road show for the T20 World Cup-winning team. Traffic alerts have been sent out for easy traffic flow and security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order

Team India Victory Parade: Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup Winner Team India landed in the national capital, Delhi, with the trophy early Thursday, 4 July, after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June. Straight from Delhi airport, the team reached the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they were greeted with a special breakfast. After that, they left to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Later, the team left for Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai.

Team India Marine Drive Victory Parade: Preparations According to reports, the Mumbai Police have implemented extensive security measures ahead of Thursday evening's road show for the T20 World Cup-winning team as a significant turnout of fans is anticipated for the procession.

Sharing a video of the bus that'll ferry the men in blue to the felicitation stage, cricket fan and influencer, Johns said artisans and workers are busy giving final touches.

The cricket influencer also shared a video of fans waiting for Team India at Marine Drive.

The new agency ANI also shared a video of the preparations for the victory parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium today from 5:00 pm onwards.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis posted, "Cheer for our heroes! Mumbai is all set to welcome the Indian Cricket Team with a spectacular roadshow today at 5 PM, at Marine Drive, Mumbai! The streets will come alive with the excitement of fans from all corners, gathered to celebrate and honour our champions."

Team India Marine Drive Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Traffic Advisory As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, the traffic rules will remain in place from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 3 pm to 9 pm. In a post on X, it wrote, "In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July. Users are advised to use an alternate route via Churchgate, M.K. road, Metro Junction to Princess Street fly over towards the northbound journey. The Southbound traffic towards Wankhede Stadium is also likely to be congested. Requested to plan journey accordingly."

As per the guidelines, the NS Road (North Bound) and NS Road (South Bound) will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds. Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vaccha Road, Madam Cama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Vinay K Shah Marg will also be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Earlier while speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde had said, “A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road."

The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion. "A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion..." he added.

Team India Marine Drive Victory Parade: Free entry for the general public Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik said the public will get a chance to experience Team India's grand victory parade celebration for the ICC T20 World Cup win.

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," Naik told ANI.

Team India Marine Drive Victory Parade: Venue schedule The victory parade will start at 5 pm today. The procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, an official told PTI.

