Team India returns home: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya show off goofy dance skills, Virat Kohli keeps smiling | Watch
Team India returns home with ICC T20 World Cup trophy, celebrated with fans at New Delhi airport, dancing and waving flags. Players received cash bonus of 1.25 billion rupees. Captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced retirement from T20 matches.
