As Team India returns home with the ICC T20 World Cup championship trophy, captian Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are seen breaking into goofy dance steps, while Virat Kohli keeps smiling.

India cricketers have received a rousing welcome home from fans after winning the Twenty20 World Cup final in Barbados.

India skipper Rohit Sharma held up the World Cup trophy after arriving at New Delhi International Airport early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of supporters were gathered at the airport, many waving the national flag and chanting “India, India."

There were thousands more waiting to continue the celebrations, which started Saturday and were about to ramp up. Some of the players danced to drum beats when they reached their hotel.

India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final last weekend, ending a drought in global International Cricket Council limited-overs competitions.

The team’s return from the Caribbean was delayed because of a shutdown forced by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

"It's a lifetime experience," cricket official Arun Dhumal said.

The T20 triumph was India's first World Cup title since it won the 50-over version in 2011.

Over the last 12 months, India lost the World Test Championship final to Australia in England and the 50-over World Cup final at home, also to the Australians.

After meeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the cricketers were due to fly to Mumbai and participate in an open bus roadshow, followed by a celebration ceremony later Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a cash bonus of 1.25 billion rupees ($15 million) for the winning squad.

Soon after winning the title, Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from international T20 matches.

