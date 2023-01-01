Team India's 2023 calendar: Men in Blue to have an eventful year

Team India will have a busy calendar in 2023, both at home and abroad. The Men in Blue begin the year 2023 hoping to move past its failures at the 2022 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup and give the fans what captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have promised.

Veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will also be looking forward to maximising their chances to rediscover their best form in this year. Like every year, new stars will emerge, but it's unclear who they could all be.

From January 3 to 15, India will host a white-ball series against Sri Lanka to kick off its schedule. There will be three ODIs and three T20Is in the series versus the Asian champions. Suryakumar Yadav will serve as Hardik Pandya's assistant captain for the T20I team while Rohit will serve as Pandya's captain for the ODI series. India are eager to win both trophies and exact revenge on themselves for their Asia Cup loss.

Then, from January 18 through February 1, New Zealand will tour India for a three-match series of T20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals. Fans will be hopeful they get to watch these two top teams play all six matches after the white-ball series conducted in New Zealand was disrupted and had matches abandoned owing to weather.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy defence may be India's most important task at home. Three one-day internationals and four tests will make up the Australian series at home. This series will undoubtedly be a visual delight thanks to the abundance of stars on both sides.

India's path to the World Test Championship final will be heavily influenced by the test series, and if they win it decisively, they may play the summit match at The Lord's, the "Home of Cricket," in June.

India will begin their overseas campaign in July with a visit to the West Indies, where they will compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. India's next full tour, to South Africa in December 2023, will follow hosting Australia for a limited overs series.

India will also be eager to win the Asia Cup again after losing in the past year's round of four. This year, it will be played in a 50-over format. The official announcement of the event's dates has not yet been made.

The winning reward will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Without a doubt, India will engage in fierce combat. It will take place in October–November 2023 and serve as the year's biggest event.

After co-hosting the tournaments in 1987, 1996 and 2011, India will be the event's first full-time host. To win cricket's top reward for the third time and their first ICC major trophy since the 2011 World Cup, India led by Rohit Sharma will be seeking to go all-out in home conditions.

(With ANI inputs)