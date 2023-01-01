Team India's 2023 calendar: Men in Blue to have an eventful year

Team India's 2023 calendar: Men in Blue to have an eventful year2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 04:04 PM IST
India will start off its schedule with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home from January 3 to 15.
Team India will have a busy calendar in 2023, both at home and abroad. The Men in Blue begin the year 2023 hoping to move past its failures at the 2022 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup and give the fans what captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have promised.