Team India's 2023 calendar: Men in Blue to have an eventful year

From January 3 to 15, India will host a white-ball series against Sri Lanka to kick off its schedule. There will be three ODIs and three T20Is in the series versus the Asian champions. Suryakumar Yadav will serve as Hardik Pandya's assistant captain for the T20I team while Rohit will serve as Pandya's captain for the ODI series. India are eager to win both trophies and exact revenge on themselves for their Asia Cup loss.

