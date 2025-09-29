Team India’s jibe at Abrar Ahmed breaks the Internet: Watch viral video starring Arshdeep Singh

After India’s Asia Cup 2025 final win over Pakistan, Sanju Samson enjoyed his teammates’ fun. Arshdeep Singh shared an Instagram video mocking Abrar Ahmed’s wicket celebration. Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana joined in the act while Sanju Samson smiled widely at their playful antics.

Sanju Samson earlier got out to Abrar Ahmed’s bowling as he was caught by Sahibzada Farhan. Even after that dismissal, the Pakistani spinner did his signature celebration even though it was a slower version.

Abrar earlier mocked Sri Lanka's Hasaranga by mimicking his celebration style. Soon, in the same match, the Pakistani spinner was paid back in his own coin.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh shared the mocking video on his Instagram channel. And, it immediately went viral, gaining over 72 million views so far.

The Indian pacer often shares funny videos via his social media accounts. He earlier left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) furious with his “reply” to Haris Rauf.

Haris Rauf mocked Indian fans with a gesture promoting Pakistan’s unverified claim of downing six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. In response, Arshdeep made a gesture mocking the Pakistani pacer.

The PCB has asked the ICC to review Arshdeep’s actions. The Pakistani board even filed a formal complaint against the Indian pacer for making allegedly-obscene gestures during the Asia Cup 2025.

Yesterday’s match: What happened Pakistan had an outstanding start in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Both their openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, played brilliantly. Then, Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed both of them, and Pakistan were 113/2 in the 13th over.

Then came a massive middle-order collapse, and Pakistan could not even finish 20 overs. In 19.1 overs, Pakistan were all out for 146.

For India, however, the start was exactly the opposite. Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill went out in quick succession, leaving India at 20/3 after the 4th over.

Tilak Varma stood his ground like the Rock of Gibraltar. First, he had a 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson. Then, he had a 60-run stand with Shivam Dube.

India’s win came from Rinku Singh’s bat. The explosive finisher, playing his first match in the Asia Cup 2025, scored a boundary off the very first ball he faced. India became the Asia champions for the 9th time.

Arshdeep Singh’s Super Over Arshdeep Singh showed nerves of steel in only his second Asia Cup 2025 match. He bowled the Super Over against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 game on September 26.

Arshdeep dismissed two batters and restricted them to just 2 runs. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win for India by chasing the target in one ball.

Arshdeep later revealed that his plan was to bowl wide yorkers and force shots on the off-side. He credited senior bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for guiding him.