Team India scaring opponents with fearless cricket: Bangladesh coach
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha Wednesday said Team India is currently playing fearless cricket and has been successful in scaring opponents. He was speaking on the eve of their World Cup match against India at MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.
