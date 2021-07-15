Team India support staff Dayananda tests COVID positive

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity."

