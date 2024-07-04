As the T20 World Cup-winning Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, landed at Mumbai airport Thursday and departed for a victory parade along Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, a massive sea of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets and covered every inch of Marine Drive.

The victory parade, organized by BCCI, comes as Rohit Sharma led Team India to win the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. News agency ANI shared a video on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing the massive sea of crowds alongside Marine Drive, capturing the collective joy of the country's financial capital city.

“A massive sea of people covers every inch of Marine Drive as fans cheer on and await Team India's arrival. The team will have a victory parade shortly to celebrate their #T20WorldCup2024 victory," the ANI posted.

The ANI video clip shows a huge crowd taking over the entire road on Marine Drive. All vehicles, including public transportation, have come to a standstill.

Here are some other videos depicting the huge crowd of fans on all roads leading to Marine Drive.

Here is a visual of Team India's flight that received a water salute at Mumbai Aiport

The crowd gathered at Marine Drive further swells, awaiting the arrival of Team India.

Visuals of Hardik Pandya lifting up the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and showing it to the crowd at Mumbai Airport as Team India arrives in the city.

The 'Vijay Rath' bus for Team India, which will carry the T20 World Cup champions, gets stuck in the crowd. Police personnel disperse the crowd and make way for the bus to reach Marine Drive.

Police clearing traffic so the victory parade bus could pick the Indian players

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cutouts at the Marine Drive

Massive sea of fans and people on Marine Drive

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!