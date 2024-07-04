Team India T20 World Cup victory parade: Massive sea of people cover every inch of Marine Drive | Watch
As the T20 World Cup-winning Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, landed at Mumbai airport Thursday and departed for a victory parade along Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, a massive sea of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets and covered every inch of Marine Drive
