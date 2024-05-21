As Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid's term concludes after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Mahendra Singh Dhoni to step in and persuade CSK coach Stephen Fleming to take over Dravid's position as his successor.

Hindustan Times reported that CSK coach Fleming was the board's first choice to appoint as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup. However, the former Kiwi skipper expressed his reluctance to commit until 2027.

Quoting sources, HT reported that Fleming had made it clear with the BCCI in the initial discussions, after which the board started to look for other options, including Gautam Gambhir, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, and Mahela Jayawardene. While discussions with other players are ongoing, BCCI is still not ready to give up on Fleming and has asked Dhoni to step in.

"Fleming hasn't said no. He has expressed his concerns about the tenure of the contract, which is nothing unusual. Even Rahul Dravid wasn't keen in the beginning, but he was persuaded. It shouldn't be a surprise if the same thing happens with Fleming. And who better than MS Dhoni to do the job?" a BCCI source told HT.

The Indian Express reported that BCCI was interested, citing Fleming's management skills and achievements. However, CSK's CEO denied such talks, stating there has been no communication with Fleming regarding the matter.

"I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now. Additionally, certain reports mentioned that VVS Laxman, the head coach at the National Cricket Academy – is also unwilling to take up the role.

On May 16, the BCCI formally announced the invitation to apply for the position, with a deadline set for May 27.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has, in the meanwhile, said that if Dravid desires to extend his tenure, he will need to submit a new application.

