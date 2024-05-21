Team India's next head coach: BCCI turns to MS Dhoni to convince former NZ player to replace Rahul Dravid. Details here
BCCI is seeking MS Dhoni's help to convince the former NZ player for the India head coach post after Rahul Dravid.
As Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid's term concludes after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached Mahendra Singh Dhoni to step in and persuade CSK coach Stephen Fleming to take over Dravid's position as his successor.