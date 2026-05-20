Tempers flare in BAN vs PAK 2nd Test as Bangladesh players clash with Mohammad Rizwan; watch video

Controversy erupted on the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet on Tuesday, when the hosts clashed with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Bangladesh set Pakistan a target of 437. The incident occurred during the 72nd over of Pakistan's run chase, when Rizwan was on strike. Rizwan, however, backed away from his batting stance and pointed out that someone behind the sight screen was constantly moving.

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Wicketkeeper Litton Das then intervened and asked why Rizwan was halting the game.

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Heated exchange between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das “Look at the pitch, why are you looking in the stands for every ball?” asked Litton Das. To this, Mohammad Rizwan replied: “Is it your job to tell me (where I look)?”

The two of them continued to argue for a while before the two on-field umpires, Allauddein Palekar and Richard Kettleborough, got involved. However, even after the umpires intervened, the Bangladesh players continued taunting Rizwan. According to ESPNCricinfo, three Bangladesh players were heard distracting Rizwan.

“Pachas paise kaatenge overacting ka (We’ll cut 50 paise from his payment for overacting),” said one player. “Acca acting kar raha hai (He’s doing good acting),” another player said. “He’s teaching everyone how to act,” stated a third player.

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“Abhi jagah pakka hai abhi team main bhai, isliye itna chal raha hai (He’s assured of a spot in the team now that’s why he’s acting up),” another player commented.

Shaun Tait, former Australia pacer and Bangladesh's current fast bowling coach, said that he was fine with players sledging each other as long as they were within their limits. “I don’t know what was said, but I enjoy it (sledging),” he said on Tuesday after the day's play ended.

“I mean, I’m Australian. That probably says it all. I love it. I think there’s got to be some argy-bargy. Not all the time. You don’t want to cross the line, but you got to have a bit of aggression. I mean it’s a Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. I think the fans want to see some passion in the game. Guys in a contest trying to get each other out," he added.

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Bangladesh script historic Test series win Bangladesh went onto win the second Test by 78 runs as Pakistan were all out for 358. Rizwan was the visitors' top-scorer in the chase with 94 runs whereas Shaan Masood and Salman Ali Agha scored 71 runs each.

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Bangladesh were asked to bat first in the second Test. The hosts rode on Litton Das’s knock of 126 to post just 278 on the board. However, Nahid Rana and Taijul Isam took three wickets each to see off Pakistan for 232 in the visitors’ first innings reply.

This meant that Bangladesh had a 56-run lead going into their second innings. In the second innings, Bangladesh posted 390 after a fine century from Mushfiqur Rahim (137) and a half-century from Litton Das (69).

Pakistan were then set a target of 437, but despite a few half-century stands here and there, the visitors were just unable to capitalise and eventually fell short.

With the win, Bangladesh completed a 2-0 series sweep, after having won the first Test in Dhaka by 104 runs. This is Bangladesh's first-ever Test series sweep over Pakistan at home.

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