Tempers flare in Dubai! Abhishek Sharma engages into heated exchange with Haris Rauf during IND vs PAK - Watch video

Tempers flared in Dubai Abhishek Sharma got into a verbal fight with Haris Rauf during an India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over after Shubman Gill smashed Rauf for a four.
Reacting to a short-of-length delivery from Rauf, Gill jabbed the ball towards the mid-wicket into the gap for a four. But it seemed like Rauf have said something to Sharma while the Indian were crossing over. The southpaw returned it back as both Rauf and Sharma came face to face before umpire Gazi Sohel intervened to settle the matter.
Earlier, Gill too had a war of words with Shaheen Shah Afridi towards the start of the Indian innings. Meanwhile, India were off to an impressive start in their chase of 172 as Gill and Abhishek stitched together 105 runs for the first wicket. It was also the first hundred-plus stand by any team for any wicket in this edition of the Asia Cup 2025.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025