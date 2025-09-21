Tempers flare in Dubai! Abhishek Sharma engages into heated exchange with Haris Rauf during IND vs PAK - Watch video

Tempers flared in Dubai Abhishek Sharma got into a verbal fight with Haris Rauf during an India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over after Shubman Gill smashed Rauf for a four.

Reacting to a short-of-length delivery from Rauf, Gill jabbed the ball towards the mid-wicket into the gap for a four. But it seemed like Rauf have said something to Sharma while the Indian were crossing over. The southpaw returned it back as both Rauf and Sharma came face to face before umpire Gazi Sohel intervened to settle the matter.

