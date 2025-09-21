Subscribe

Tempers flare in Dubai! Abhishek Sharma engages into heated exchange with Haris Rauf during IND vs PAK - Watch video

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Sep 2025, 11:13 PM IST
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) charges towards India's Abhishek Sharma (2nd from Left) as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 clash. (AFP)
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) charges towards India's Abhishek Sharma (2nd from Left) as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 clash. (AFP)

Tempers flared in Dubai Abhishek Sharma got into a verbal fight with Haris Rauf during an India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over after Shubman Gill smashed Rauf for a four.

Reacting to a short-of-length delivery from Rauf, Gill jabbed the ball towards the mid-wicket into the gap for a four. But it seemed like Rauf have said something to Sharma while the Indian were crossing over. The southpaw returned it back as both Rauf and Sharma came face to face before umpire Gazi Sohel intervened to settle the matter.

Earlier, Gill too had a war of words with Shaheen Shah Afridi towards the start of the Indian innings. Meanwhile, India were off to an impressive start in their chase of 172 as Gill and Abhishek stitched together 105 runs for the first wicket. It was also the first hundred-plus stand by any team for any wicket in this edition of the Asia Cup 2025.

 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
