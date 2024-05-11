Earlier this year, Mumbai Indians appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma, the fan-favourite skipper who had helped them win 5 IPL trophies. However, things didn't go as planned for MI as they not only faced the wrath of the fans for replacing Rohit as captain, but also failed to make the play-offs this season.

While Rohit Sharma has so far refrained from making any public statements on the matter, a new video has surfaced which suggests that the former skipper may not be too happy with the way things are going within the Mumbai Inidians. In the video, Rohit can be seen interacting with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, without naming anyone, about the way things have gone in the Mumbai Indians set-up since Hardik Pandya took over as captain.

In the video posted on KKR's official YouTube channel before being deleted, Rohit can be heard telling Nayar, “Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai... . Woh unke upar hai, main ye sab pe dhyaan nahi data... (Everything is changing one by one. It depends on them, I don't care about that),"

The Former Mumbai Indians skipper adds, “Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai. (Whatever it is, it's my home. It's a temple that I've built),"

While the audio isn't clear, many users on social media stated they heard Rohit as saying, “Bhai mera kya, mera toh last hai (Anyway, this is my last),"

If Rohit did indeed make such a statement, it would mean that the veteran batter is looking to switch franchises next year after playing over 200 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders today:

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose when they take on table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders today. MI are already out of the playoff race, while KKR need just one more win to secure a top-four finish.

