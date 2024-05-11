‘Temple that i built…': Rohit Sharma chat with Abhishek Nayar goes viral ahead of KKR vs MI clash today
After Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, the team faced criticism and missed the playoffs. A video revealed Rohit Sharma's discontent with the changes under Pandya's leadership.
Earlier this year, Mumbai Indians appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma, the fan-favourite skipper who had helped them win 5 IPL trophies. However, things didn't go as planned for MI as they not only faced the wrath of the fans for replacing Rohit as captain, but also failed to make the play-offs this season.